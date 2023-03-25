After crashing into canal DUI driver arrested by Clovis Police

24, 2023 – The driver of a truck has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into a canal just before 3:00 AM this morning. 24, 2023 – The driver of a truck has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into a canal just before 3:00 AM this morning.

Officers responded to a call of a truck that had crashed and landed upside down in a canal on Barstow near Peach.

As officers were arriving, they noticed a good samaritan who had jumped into the canal and was assisting the driver to get out.

Officers used a safety rope to help the driver and good samaritan out of the cold water.