After crashing into canal DUI driver arrested by Clovis Police

24, 2023 – The driver of a truck has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into a canal just before 3:00 AM this morning.
Officers responded to a call of a truck that had crashed and landed upside down in a canal on Barstow near Peach.
As officers were arriving, they noticed a good samaritan who had jumped into the canal and was assisting the driver to get out.
Officers used a safety rope to help the driver and good samaritan out of the cold water.
The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Bryan Lopez of Clovis.
Lopez was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and then booked into Fresno County Jail for suspicion of DUI.
He was the only person in the truck, and thankfully no one else was injured.
Please, designate a sober driver or use a ride share instead of getting behind the wheel if you plan on being intoxicated or under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
If you see a suspected DUI driver, call 911.