Additional Arrests Made in Robbery of Pregnant Women

Clovis police have made additional arrests related to the robbery of a pregnant woman at a Clovis gas station on March 18.

Clovis Police Detectives arrested the mother and sister of suspect Joey Tyler. The two women were identified as 60-year-old Gloria Castaneda and 36-year-old Cecilia Castaneda. Both women are Fresno residents and were booked into Fresno County Jail.

Both women have been charged with identity theft and conspiracy related to the robbery.

The arrests were made off video surveillance showing both women using the victim’s credit/debit cards at two Fresno businesses two hours after the robbery.

All the transactions occurred within just a couple of hours of the robbery, according to Clovis police, at 10 a.m. on March 18.

The businesses and amount of money spent have not been disclosed.

On March 21, Clovis police arrested the two male suspects who committed the robbery. The robbery occurred at a gas station on Nees and Willow Ave where the victim’s purse was stolen.

As she was attempting to get her purse back, the victim was kicked in the stomach. According to Clovis police, she and her unborn baby are fine and recovered.

The male suspects were arrested after the police used its citywide camera network to find the license plate and description of the getaway vehicle.

The getaway vehicle was reported stolen less than an hour before the robbery in the city of Fresno.

Both men were been booked into Fresno County Jail for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Tyler is also currently on parole for another robbery of a woman back in 2013. He was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and for violating his parole terms back on March 21.