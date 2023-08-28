A Message from Scott Redelfs, City of Clovis Public Utilities Director

August 25, 2023 – The City of Clovis is an incredible community, and its leaders, stakeholders, and staff who guide, invest, and maintain this community are top of class.

I have been with the City in various positions and departments for more than eighteen years and have had the privilege to serve in my current role as the Public Utilities Director for the past six years.

I have the utmost admiration for the people I work with and the leadership that has paved the way for such a robust and forward-thinking city.

What really amazes me is the commitment and dedication that Public Utilities staff show every day to maintain the “Clovis Way of Life” and keep Clovis as a destination of choice.

The Public Utilities Department employs nearly two hundred hard-working and dedicated staff that serve in various roles and sections within the department to maintain, operate, and preserve our infrastructure and to strategically plan for the future.

Areas of responsibility include Streets Maintenance, Street Lighting, Traffic Signals, Parks and Streetside Landscape Maintenance, Fleet Maintenance and Renewal, Solid Waste Collection and Disposal, Wastewater, and Water Utilities.

Staff manage and operate the City’s Surface Water Treatment Plant, the Sewage Treatment and Water Reuse Facility, and the landfill located north of the City on Auberry Road.

Public Utilities staff provide for long-range planning of City utilities and services, and for the well-being and enjoyment of the citizens and businesses of Clovis through the delivery of essential, dependable, and sustainable services.

Public Utilities is looking forward to the future. Some of the challenges ahead include:

Continuing to deliver clean and reliable water to Clovis residents while undertaking actions for water conservation and meeting the new requirements from the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act

Planning for water supply and infrastructure to serve future growth of the City

Meeting the Federal and State regulations related to the disposal of organics and the acquisition of zero-emission vehicles for investment in the City’s fleet

Expanding the reclamation of water from the City’s Sewage Treatment and Water Reuse Facility

Removing barriers to access, and improving our Clovis parks and trails

Maintaining City streets to an acceptable level for the traveling public

I know the Public Utilities employees are committed to keeping Clovis ranked one of the top 100 best places to live in the United States.

They strive for excellence. They make me proud to be Public Utilities Director. I am thankful to staff, city leadership, and the community for making Clovis great.