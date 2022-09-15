A community comes together to “REMEMBER. HONOR. EDUCATE”

On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony held great significance.

The event was held in Clovis at the California 9/11 Memorial, which remains open year round for the public.

This year’s ceremony kicked off with a performance from the Clovis High School Choir, of “Good Night, Dear Heart” and “Requiem” for those who attended.

Hundreds of people arrived for Saturday’s ceremony to honor and remember those who lost their lives during the tragic event at the World Trade Center.

In an effort to educate those in attendance, radio dispatch calls were played at 8:46 am from the tragic events of Sept. 11.

For some the emotional impact of hearing the radio dispatch calls from 8:46 am 21 years ago to the day, was an emotional strain that brought them to tears.

For others it was an emotional experience because 8:46 am 21 years ago was the same time the first plane hit the first tower.

Saturday’s ceremony was centered around statues created by John Parsons.

Commissioned to create the first statute “Answering the Call” in 2019, Parsons started off the first phase of the memorial expansion. After which he designed 3 more statues; one of Officer Moyra Smith with a civilian at Ground Zero, and the wounded warrior, and a military officer holding a flag.

The Clovis Roundup spoke with Parsons earlier in 2022, during which time he expressed his joy in having the opportunity to contribute in a way that gives back to those who gave so much in the service of others.

Parsons, who had a career as a firefighter, was credited for his contributions to the memorial during Saturday’s ceremony, where it was shared that he passed away after a battle with cancer.

At the end of the ceremony attendees were able to admire the work and craftsmanship of Parsons’ statues along with other areas of the memorial.

Spread throughout the ceremony were informational plaques which share the story of each statue and the history behind it.

Attendees from all ages were able to share in the experience of the memorial as well as educate those who may have been too young to remember what happened 21 years ago.

The California 9-11 Memorial is located at 3485 Never Forget Lane, Clovis, CA 93720. It is open all day, everyday, year-round and is free for the public to experience.