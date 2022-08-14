80s night at Farmers Market

The ‘80s themed Friday night farmers market drew a large crowd into Old Town Clovis.

The farmers market was held on Friday Aug. 12 and started at 5:30 pm. Families explored the vast amount of vendors that came out to share their business with the Clovis community. Those who attended were treated to an evening filled with ‘80s themed music and performances from Max Headroom, an ‘80s tribute band that had the crowd dancing in the street throughout the evening.

The farmers market takes place each Friday in the heart of Old Town Clovis. For those interested in attending the markets are held between April 29- Oct. 28. Farmer’s markets are known for spotlighting local businesses and local produce from local growers.

With a variety of vendors offering different products to passerbys, a largely popular portion of the market was the produce section of the market where attendees had the opportunity to speak with the owners of the businesses at their booths to learn information regarding their produce.

A popular stop for attendees during Friday night’s market was the Profig booth, where attendees were educated on the pollination process and health benefits of figs.

Profig owner, Brian Melton, said he started his home business with his wife Valerie in Fresno in 2019. However, Melton’s interest in figs began in 2014 when he started selling fig trees and fig cutting online. After that he expanded into food products because of how unique the Central Valley is to fig production.

According to Melton the reasoning behind basing their business in the Central Valley was because of a very specific wasp that Melton said is unique to the area that helps with pollination and the same wasp can be found incorporated into the logo of Profig.

A part of Profig’s popularity came from the educational information being offered to anyone who approached the booth. According to Melton, with over 300 varieties of fig from all over the world it is important to educate people on the different flavored figs.

Part of the success was the enthusiastic nature of the team of three at the booth, which consisted of Melton, his wife Valerie, and 14-year-old assistant Isaiah.

Isaiah, who received multiple compliments throughout the night from customers, was able to share a variety of information for the fig products being sold to different customers who approached the booth asking “what is a fig?”

Melton said an aspect of the farmers market that keeps bringing him back is the priority from customers to buy local.

“The customers want to buy locally, they want to spend their money on quality products that are grown locally from mom and pop companies that are trying to get their products out there and everybody is willing to help,” Melton said.

Another popular business was Mx traditional crafts, a business started six years ago by Aurora Sandoval.

Sandoval’s was another popular booth during Friday night’s market. Sandoval’s featured handmade Mexican leather shoes and blusa poblanas, embroidered clothes.

Sandoval said the culture of Mexico can be seen in the clothing that is handmade by family and friends.

Sandoval thanked those who showed up during Friday’s farmers market and said the reason their business has kept coming back for the past six years is because of how many people come to see their different styles and cultures.

For those who are interested in attending the next farmers market on Aug. 19, at 5:30 pm with musical entertainment from Rockin A Hard Place.

For more information on Profig, you can visit their website at profigusa.com and to support Mx traditional crafts you can find their instagram @mx._traditionalcrafts for when new items are added.