Clovis East runner makes it into 44th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships West Regional finals

December 6, 2023 – Carter Spradling came in 9th at the Foot Locker Cross Country West Regional and earned an automatic invitation to compete in the National Finals.

The top ten boys and the top ten girls in Saturday’s Championship races qualified to compete against runners from the Midwest, South and Northeast Regional meets in the Foot Locker Country Championships National Finals, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif.

RACE HIGHLIGHTS:

Chiara Dailey of La Jolla, CA, and Josh Chu of Rescue, CA, won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships West Regional today. Dailey, a sophomore at La Jolla High School, claimed the title in the girls’ championship race in 17:42.

Eleanor Raker, a junior from Reno, NV, finished second in 17:58 and Ruby Ihmels, a freshman from Boise, ID, placed third in 18.00.

Dailey and ninth-place finisher Cailey Bracken of Herriman, UT, participated in the 2022 Foot Locker Cross Championships National Finals, while senior Olivia Williams of Lafayette, CA, who finished in eighth place, was a 2021 Foot Locker Cross Championship National Finalist as a sophomore.

Chu, a senior from Ponderosa High School, took the title in the boys’ championship race in 15:23.

Davis Rydman, a senior from Layton, UT, finished second in 15:24 and Grant Morgenfeld, a senior from Palo Alto, CA, finished third in 15:25. Morgenfeld and fifth-place finisher, Trey Caldwell of Danville, CA, competed at last year’s Foot Locker Cross Championship National Finals.

COURSE/WEATHER:

5,000-meter course; good course conditions; 58 degrees; calm winds; partly cloudy skies

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the championship races qualify to compete against runners from the South, Northeast, and Midwest Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego, CA.

Girls

Place Name Hometown High School (Year) Time 1) Chiara Dailey La Jolla, CA La Jolla High School (10) 17:42 2) Eleanor Raker Reno, NV Galena High School (11) 17:58 3) Ruby Ihmels Boise, ID Timberline High School (9) 18:00 4) Maya Luna de Brouwer La Cañada Flintridge, CA La Cañada High School (11) 18:02 5) Melisse Djomby Enyawe Newport Beach, CA Corona del Mar High School (12) 18:02 6) Sophia Rodriguez Mercer Island, WA Mercer Island High School (9) 18:07 7) Shea Volkmer Moraga, CA Campolindo High School (12) 18:11 8) Olivia Williams Lafayette, CA Acalanes High School (12) 18:11 9) Cailey Bracken Herriman, UT Mountain Ridge High School (12) 18:12 10) Reena Hsieh Temple City, CA Arcadia High School (11) 18:12

Boys