Soroptimist International of Clovis Installs New Officers

July 8, 2023 – Soroptimist International of Clovis (SIC) met to install the 2023-24 president and board members and thank the outgoing president and board members. Before the event, members could savor a delicious brunch and socialize while enjoying delightful temperatures in an outdoor location.

Soroptimist means “best for women.” The organization helps to provide girls and women the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. The global volunteer organization provides access to the education and training needed for economic empowerment. Those that are helped benefit, as well as their families and communities.

“Soroptimist International of Clovis helped many community women and girls this past year, for which we are extremely proud and grateful,” says outgoing president Sue Buckley. “We could not have done so without the support of amazing donors and the time of many volunteers! We awarded $38,000 to 35 female heads of households pursuing education with our Live Your Dream program. We held our Dream It Be It Career Support for Girls program for over 60 area teens and provided cash awards to two as they head to college. We partnered with San Joaquin College of Law to award our “Women’s Advocate Award” and helped two San Joaquin College of Law students to receive Soroptimist Sierra Pacific Region “Furthering the Dream” awards! Our Denim & Diamonds and Cottage Tea fundraising events were fun and rewarding. Yes, indeed, it has been a year of strong impact for Soroptimist International of Clovis. We are very pleased and excited to move forward!”

Incoming president Linda Gillis added, “My theme of ‘Soroptimists Serving in Harmony’ stems from my lifelong love of music and performance. I am delighted to have a board that will add rhythm, musical notes, pitch, and melody that will help to ensure that our club serves together in harmony. I will strive to lead with a gentle baton, providing clear direction to conduct club meetings and events that are positive, inclusive, welcoming, and reflect the mission and vision of Soroptimists throughout the world.”

Along with installing a new president and board, SIC welcomed two new members into the organization: Dr. Kim Armstrong and Delaine Pereida.

SIC participates in the “Dream” programs of Soroptimist International of the Americas: “Live Your Dream” Education Awards for Women; and “Dream It Be It” for teens. A financial scholarship, the “Women’s Advocate Award,” is also given to San Joaquin College of Law.

The Marjoree Mason Center, the Evangel Home, the Salvation Army, Family Healing Center, and CUSD Kids in Transition are among many other local projects.

SIC is part of an International Organization of nearly 95,000 Soroptimists in almost 120 countries and territories who contribute time and financial support to community-based and international projects that benefit women and girls.

You won’t want to miss “Denim & Diamonds” on Saturday, October 21, 2023, which will take place at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. This major fundraising event includes a dinner and dance along with silent and live auctions, including the ever-popular dessert raffle.

Want to learn more about the Soroptimist organization? Email siclovis@soroptimist.net or visit siclovis.org.