Woman’s body found near Armstrong & Temperance

March 4, 2023 – Saturday morning, Clovis Police were dispatched to a neighborhood near McKelvy/Vartikian (south of Sierra between Armstrong & Temperance) regarding an injured female.
Unfortunately the adult female passed away due to her injuries. Officers and Detectives are investigating the circumstances.
If you have information regarding this case, please call us at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
This post will be updated as information is confirmed and becomes available.