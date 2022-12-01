TRAC Football Awards

Recently, awards for the Tri-River Athletic Conference (TRAC) in Football were announced. Five awards were given to Clovis area high schools.
Those awards are as follows:
Player of the Year: Jayden Mandal- Buchanan High School
Offensive Player of the Year: Marshel Sanders- Clovis West High School
Defensive Player of the Year: Tytus Khajavi- Clovis West High School
Lineman of the Year: Alec Dansby- Buchanan High School
Specialist of the Year: Braylen Hall- Central High School
Coach of the Year: Head Coach Eric Brown- Clovis West High School