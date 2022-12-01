TRAC Football Awards

Recently, awards for the Tri-River Athletic Conference (TRAC) in Football were announced. Five awards were given to Clovis area high schools.

Those awards are as follows:

Player of the Year: Jayden Mandal- Buchanan High School

Offensive Player of the Year: Marshel Sanders- Clovis West High School

Defensive Player of the Year: Tytus Khajavi- Clovis West High School

Lineman of the Year: Alec Dansby- Buchanan High School

Specialist of the Year: Braylen Hall- Central High School

Coach of the Year: Head Coach Eric Brown- Clovis West High School