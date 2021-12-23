IN THE CARE OF

Lonnie is survived by his son Timothy McLain Rolen (Shelly); and his daughter Janice Little (Eric); his sister Fern Mc Alister and his sister Rethida Jo Cisneros; his grandson Brant Rolen, his grandson Chad Adams Rolen (Kati), his grandson Andrew Dalton Little (Kolleen), his grandchild Ashlee Scott Reid, his great-grandson Bo Jordan Rolen and his great-grandson Brooks Dallas Rolen.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife June Rolen; his sister Florene Sharp; his sister Lydeen York and his sister Yvonne Stiggins.

A Visitation for Lonnie will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m., at New Hope Community Church, 4620 East Nees Avenue, Clovis, California 93611.

A Church Service will occur Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at New Hope Community Church.

Serving as Pallbearers are Brant Rolen, Chad Rolen, Andrew Little, Katti Rolen, Ashlee Reid, Kollen Little, Bo Rolen and Brooks Rolen.

