Clovis Veterans Memorial District Shows Appreciation to Veterans

On November 11th, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District held their annual Veterans Day event celebrating our veterans for their sacrifice and their service to our country.

The festivities began at 7 a.m. when VFW Post 225 hosted a pancake breakfast. This was held in the Independence Room of the CVMD until 11 a.m.

At 9 a.m., throughout Veterans Parkway, people who registered showed off their best set of wheels in a car show. Inside the CVMD, veteran documentaries played inside the auditorium. In Veteran rooms A and B, an exhibit called “Faces of Our Veterans” was displayed. These photos showed the many Clovis residents that served our country.

When 9:30 a.m. came around, it was time for the big reveal. The Community Heritage Center was officially opened. The Clovis Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.

Representatives from State Senator Andreas Borgeas and Congressman Devin Nunes recognized the opening with certificates showing appreciation for the CVMD and the Heritage Center.

To conclude the Veterans Day event, a patriotic concert was held at 11 a.m. This was chosen as the time to represent the meaning of Veterans Day. On the 11th month, the 11th day, and the 11th hour, silence was heard for the first time in World War I.

The concert was played by the Clovis Community Band led by conductor Dan Lindstrom. Before the concert started, a moment of silence was held to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The events each showed just how much the community appreciates our veterans and what they mean to Clovis.

CVMD Chairman Tom Wright talked about what the Heritage Center means to the community, its veterans, and how they’re connected.

“At first I was gonna say that this is a culmination of a vision, but it’s just a continuation of a vision that’s been in this community for a long, long time,” Wright said. “You can’t talk about Clovis without talking about veterans. You can’t talk about veterans in Clovis without talking about the Clovis community and the values that shape them.”

CVMD CEO Lorezno Rios spoke to those in attendance at the Patriotic Concert expressing how they can show their appreciation to those who served and are serving now.

“It’s our responsibility to make their sacrifice matter,” Rios said. “Do something with it. We are all blessed beyond what we could imagine. Realize that there is someone out there whose not home right now providing us a blanket of freedom. Let’s make this community the greatest community possible. Make this community worth fighting for as we work together to make this nation worth fighting for.”

You can view the Patriotic Concert on the Clovis Veterans Memorial District YouTube and Facebook pages. If you want to visit the Community Heritage Center, the center is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays and Mondays.