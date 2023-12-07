Clovis celebrates annual event with new Christmas tree

December 4, 2023 – “Nothing is better than all of us together at Christmas,” sang Clovis High School’s Choir just before Santa arrived.

The Monday night City Council Meeting was adjourned early for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Mayor Lynne Ashbeck opened the ceremony with a brief speech at the podium, introducing the Clovis High School Choir.

The CHS choir performed a few songs before Santa arrived. Mr. & Mrs. Claus pulled up just outside City Hall on the Clovis Old Town Trolley, waving to everyone as he stepped off the bus.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus stepped up to the podium to wish all the children and families a very merry Christmas, and then the countdown to the Christmas Tree lighting began.

Earlier this year, rain and strong gusts of wind knocked down the Christmas tree that stood in front of City Hall. The space where it stood has remained empty for months until just recently when the City of Clovis Public Utilities Department selected, planted, and anchored the brand new Christmas tree.

The beautiful new Christmas tree was just in time for Clovis’ annual Christmas tree lighting. Thank you to the City of Clovis and the Public Utilities Department!