December 4, 2023 – The 2023 Children’s Electric Christmas Parade was packed Saturday Night. The parade is presented by Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis, and their top parade sponsor is none other than Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

There was a very fun variety of parade floats, including but not limited to: Cal Fire Engine 85 along with other Cal Fire vehicles, American Legion, Kids Can Sing, Renn Upholstery, J5 Towing with Cali Jalapenos, Prime Time Construction, Trail Life USA Troop 9423,

Affinity Truck Center, Donald P Dick Air Conditioning, USA BMX, New Life Discovery School, Premier Bowfishing, Costless Plumbing, Outsiders Side x Side, Westech, Soltech, Clovis Bicycle Company, Clovis Independent 4 Wheelers, CUSD High School Marching Bands,

CHP motorcycles and vehicles, B&W Demo, Boys & Girls Club, Wild Waters, Fresno State Physics Outreach, C&S Proclean, Central Valley Blue Star Moms, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225, Public Works vehicles,

PG&E, Central Auto & RV Sales, Mind Divers, Cane’s, Meathead Movers, Blossom Trail Fruit Stand, Sierra 4H, Clovis Future Farmers of America, Dot Seven Ranch, the Forest Service, and more.

The Forest Service had a cabin parade float complete with Smokey the Bear. There were lots and lots of horseback riders and bicyclists, all decorated with lights and holiday cheer. A few Grinch’s made appearances too.

The sidewalks were absolutely filled with families. Everyone was bundled up in jackets, beanies, and blankets. Some were standing, most were sitting in chairs they had set up early that morning. Kids sat atop their parents shoulders to watch the brightly lit parade floats pass by. People cheered and laughed from start to finish.

It was a great event to start off the Christmas season! Thank you Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis.