2019 CIF Track and Field Championships

Buchanan students get recognized for multimedia production
Buchanan High School students continue to get accolades for their multimedia production skills. The Bears videography team, led by adviser Dan Pearce, not only...
Letter from the Publisher: Happy 10th Year
If you didn’t notice, on our front-page header, the “O” in the middle of Clovis has been replaced with a 10-year anniversary insignia. Yes...
Clovis Police Chief joins the California 9/11 Memorial Board
The California 9-11 Memorial is honored to announce that the City of Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall has joined the board of directors. Chief Matt...