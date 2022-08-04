Granville Homes holds 17th annual Home of Hope ribbon cutting

Granville Homes representatives along with local beneficiaries gathered yesterday for the 17th annual Granville Home of Hope Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The Granville Home of Hope has raised more than $7.4 million since its inception in 2006, with all ticket sales going to provide food, shelter, health care and education for those in need.

This year’s goal is to raise one million dollars, of which all proceeds will directly benefit the following local nonprofit beneficiaries:

Angels of Grace

Art of Life Cancer Foundation

Breaking the Chains

CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties

Central California Food Bank

Foundation for Central Schools

Foundation for Clovis Schools

Foundation for Sanger Schools

Fresno Mission

Fresno Police Chaplaincy Program

Hinds Hospice

Parents & Addicts In Need (PAIN).

“It is so incredibly rewarding to be part of this program. I’ve had the honor and privilege of overseeing this program for the last eight years and it’s truly so humbling,” said Veronique Parker, Marketing Manager of Granville Homes. “It’s such an incredible experience to work alongside just such a variety of nonprofits, each of them touching on service.”

The speakers at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting included Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who said the funds raised through Home of Hope ticket sales are crucial to keeping nonprofits such as the Fresno Rescue Mission open.

“The Fresno Rescue Mission can only carry out their mission to the extent that the community supports them because they receive very little, if any, government support,” said Magsig. “They rely on organizations like Granville Homes to contribute to their cause.”

Fresno Lexus General Manager Mike Gibson said that he believes in the work Granville Homes is doing and is positive that in partnership with Lexus, they will meet their goal of one million dollars.

“I know we’re going to hit one million dollars. I know that’s what this is all about,” said Gibson. “I can’t wait to see what lucky family ends up with this home.”

Lisa Casarez, founder and director of the Angels of Grace Foster Family agency, said that proceeds from the Granville Home of Hope are a blessing to her organization as well as the other 11 beneficiaries.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside Granville Home of Hope and to be alongside our other nonprofits. We are all intertwined with each other,” said Casarez. “I’m truly blessed to be part of this community.”

Casarez thanked those who have purchased tickets for their sacrifice during this trying time as the country feels the impact of inflation.

“We know that during this time in our world where things are challenging, it’s very challenging to sometimes give $100 to buy a ticket but you’re doing it as a sacrifice,” said Casarez. “We go out and sacrifice and when we sacrifice, the community wins.”

Debra Rush, founder and CEO of Breaking the Chains, which provides residential and nonresidential treatment and care for victims of human trafficking, also thanked those who purchased tickets in spite of the current inflation situation and economic uncertainties.

“It seems very difficult during this time of inflation to give but right now more than ever, families are suffering; lives are being impacted,” said Rush. “People are reacting out of economic desperation and you today can be that light at the end of their tunnel.”

The home given away this year is a Pasatiempo Granville home that comes fully equipped with cutting-edge features and designer options. This year’s 2,032-square-foot home is located in Granville’s Deauville East neighborhood in North Clovis.

Located at 1740 N. Maine Ave., the home will be open for tours from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on August 4 and every Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until tickets are sold out.

In addition to the home, Fresno Lexus has generously donated a two-year lease on a 2022 Lexus NX that is being raffled off on Wednesday, September 14.