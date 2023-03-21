Get your tickets ready for the 109th Clovis Rodeo taking place April 26 – 30

The PBR Touring Pro Division Bull Riding will open the five-day Clovis Rodeo on Wednesday, April 26 followed by LOCASH in concert.

Four days of thunder pounding rodeo action will follow with concerts by California Cowboy Nate Smith on Thursday, April 27 and rising star Michael Ray on Friday, April 28.

The fan favorite Rodeo Parade will take place on Saturday, April 29 through the streets of Old Town Clovis.

Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $35.00. There is no additional charge for concerts.

Ticket buyers are encouraged to take advantage of a Clovis Rodeo and KISS Country, Chuckchansi Gold Resort and Casino concert series ticket package; with the purchase of any two-concert night tickets you receive $5.00 off or buy all three concert night tickets and receive $10.00 off.

The Rodeo Ticket Office at the rodeo grounds located in the heart of Old Town Clovis off of Clovis Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Office hours will expand in April. The rodeo grounds are located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in the heart of downtown Clovis.

Parking at the rodeo grounds is free of charge.

There are several non-ticketed events such as the Ranch Rodeo, Jackpot Roping and Clovis

Rodeo Parade.

Visit clovisrodeo.com for all event details, additional information and a calendar of rodeo activities in Clovis.