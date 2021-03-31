107th Clovis Rodeo Set For April 21-25

The Clovis Rodeo Association announced earlier today that they are moving forward with the 107th Clovis Rodeo.

This announcement comes as Fresno County also announced moving from Purple Tier to Red Tier alleviating restrictions for businesses and events.

The move to Red Tier was due to the improvement of ICU availability and the low COVID-19 cases in the latest data report from the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The five day event is set to take place on April 21 through April 25 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

In the announcement, the Clovis Rodeo Association stated one of the primary decisions to move forward with the event is the economic impact generated for the region as it is important to the community’s recovery due to the pandemic.

“Keeping our community safe while we move forward is critical. We ask for your patience at this time as we put the final touches on this year’s rodeo. It will not look the same as it has in past years, and we’re going to have to wear our masks; but we promise the same great rodeo performances, plenty of those amazing tri-tip sandwiches and a forecast full of good times with good friends.”

The Clovis Rodeo will kick off the event with a PBR Bull riding performance Wednesday night followed by rodeo performances from Thursday through to finals on Sunday.

In terms of COVID-19 regulations, the Clovis Rodeo Association will be requiring attendees to be vaccinated or be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than 3 days before the event.

“It’s just the right thing to do, so together we can all move forward safely. We are in the process at this time of working with healthcare partners in our community to make testing and vaccination opportunities available.”

Tickets are not yet on sale at the rodeo grounds box office. All pre-sale tickets purchased in 2019 will be honored according to the Clovis Rodeo Association to “the best of our abilities with current restrictions.”

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Clovis Rodeo Association are expecting to have tickets for sale the week prior to the event.

For the latest updates on the Clovis Rodeo, visit clovisrodeo.com.