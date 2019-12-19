Clovis Transit is Hiring for Part Time Drivers

The City of Clovis is currently hiring for part time bus drivers. The pay is $18.57 per hour.

General Duties:

Drives a motor coach on general public fixed-route system and/or the demand response system transporting the general public, elderly, disabled, and other special needs citizens as authorized to various locations from their homes or on a fixed route; selects effective routes; meets departure and arrival times as scheduled; provides for passenger comfort and safety including fastening safety belts; performs small errands including carrying packages, opening and locking doors, and escorting passenger to their destination. Assists riders with route, fare, and transfer information. Inspects motor coach prior to operation, fuels motor coach as needed daily, observes that all fares are put into the farebox and deposits farebox at the end of the workday; operate lift equipment as needed, operates a mobile radio, provides for passenger comfort and assists with safety measures if necessary; keeps vehicles clean and reports any mechanical defects; keeps necessary records and reports, performs minor vehicle maintenance; receive and dispatch calls for service, reacts appropriately to cerebral palsy movements, epileptic seizures, hearing loss deficiencies, blind and limited sight constraints, and orthopedic limitations; and assists the dispatcher with paperwork as needed.

To apply or for more information, please go to: https://cityofclovis.com/general-services/personnel/employment/.