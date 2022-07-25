City of Clovis to raise utility bill rates

In a recent Facebook post, the City of Clovis announced that they have raised utility bill rates retroactive to July 1st. These rates include an increase of 4% to recycling and organics collection rates and an increase of 3% to water and sewer rates. However, a 1.5% decrease to refuse collection rates was also announced.

The City of Clovis expects that residential customers should expect an overall increase of approximately $4 over the 2-month billing cycle.

The $2 per month increase also is based on a water usage of 25,000 gallons during the billing cycle. The City of Clovis reported that an actual utility bill will vary depending on the amount of water used.

Water usage throughout the summer months has been touched on by the City at multiple junctures and pertains to both residents of the city as well as the City itself.

The City provides assistance with getting more information about one’s utility account. This assistance can be found by contacting the Finance Department at (559) 324-2130, or also by visiting the City’s website at www.city of clovis.com.