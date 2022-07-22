City encourages water conservation at local farmers market

Alex Scott
The City of Clovis will be at the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market tonight, July 22, with a water conservation booth to provide information and low flow water conservation products to interested residents.

The city has taken measures to promote and implement water conservation within the community through the use of irrigation scheduling and other practices. 

The City of Clovis also offers landscape and interior audits, information on drought tolerant plants, and resources on swimming pool draining. 

As an urban water supplier, Clovis is required, pursuant to the California Water Code sections 10610 to 10656, to prepare and adopt an Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) and Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP).

For questions or concerns about the sprinkler schedule please contact the Public Utilities Department as (559) 324-2600.

The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market is every Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will run through October 28. For more information on the farmers market and other events visit their website at https://oldtownclovis.org/farmers-market/

