Yosemite Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates Constitution Week

September 18, 2023 – Fresno, California: Fresno – Yosemite Chapter NSDAR continued a 65-year tradition of celebrating Constitution Week with guest speaker, Dr. Stephen Morris, whose riveting speech “Allensworth: Understanding the True Meaning of American Values” was the focus of the event.

Dr. Morris was also honored with an honorarium and a Certificate of Excellence for the Promotion of Civics Education. by the Regent, Rebecca Malmo, for Dr. Morris is Associate Director for Civic Education at the Ethics Center at CSUF and CEO and Co-founder of the Civic Education Center.

On September 17, 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, DAR spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing.

After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of September 17 – 23, on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law. Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution this week.

The local Constitution Luncheon was started in 1958 by the Kaweah Chapter NSDAR, who recently merged with the Fresno – Yosemite Chapter, who now continues the tradition. The event was Co-chaired by Honorary State Regent Debra Jamison and Frances Gomez.

To learn more ways that you and your community can join the celebration go to https://www.dar.org/national-society/education/constitution-week

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.

Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and the world.

DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.

If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit Home (californiadar.org) or contact Rebecca Malmo, Regent Rebecca.Malmo@CaliforniaDAR.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Sally Tripp at 559-269-4441, or email Sally.Tripp@Fresno.CaliforniaDAR.org