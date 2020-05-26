Water Surface Treatment Plant to go Offline

Water treatment plant to be offline Tuesday, May 26.

The city of Clovis’ Surface Water Treatment Plant will be offline today for routine maintenance and is scheduled to resume function within 24 hours, according to an official Facebook post.

Water will still be available for delivery and to customers and no disruption in service is expected. However, the post says that there will be change of flow throughout the distribution system.

The post asks that residents contact the city’s Public Utilities Department if there are any problems with their water supply.

