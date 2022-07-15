Washburn Fire Enters Next Phase of Closures

Washburn Fire triggers next phase of firefighter and public safety closure on the Sierra National Forest.

CLOVIS, Calif. July 14, 2022 – As firefighters pursue the Washburn Fire using a coordinated full suppression strategy, the fire remains active on the Sierra National Forest during hot and dry conditions.

To aid firefighters and protect public safety during the Washburn Fire, Forest Routes 5S43 White Chief Mountain Rd., 5S06 Mt. Raymond Rd., 5S22 Big Sandy Rd., 6S10 Sky Ranch Rd., 5S40Y Lost Lake Rd., 5240Z Lost Lake Rd., 5S04 Chiquito Lake Rd., 5S70A Red Top Rd. and 5S37 have been closed to the public. Please see the map attached.

On the evening of July 7, 2022, a wildfire ignited in Yosemite National Park on the Washburn Trail.

By July 14, 2022, the Washburn Fire had grown to more than 4,416 acres and is currently at 23% containment, and is currently most active on the Sierra National Forest.

The fire is moving east along the South Fork of Merced River in a remote river canyon making access very challenging.

The fire is impacting wilderness, main forest roads and recreation areas.

This calls for significant firefighting and Forest Service resources to help fight the Washburn Fire. For these reasons, these forest lands and roads near the southern boundary of Yosemite National Park need to be closed for the safety of the public and firefighters.

The lands affected by this expanded closure are now less than 3% of the 1.3 million acre Sierra National Forest.

Scoping regarding this temporary closure involved discussions with multiple local, state, and federal agency cooperators.

This Forest Order 05-15-00-22-15 will be effective from July 15, 2022, through August 1, 2022.

USFS law enforcement will be on patrol, and thank you in advance to all members of the public for avoiding the closure area so that all incident personnel may stay focused on the difficult work that remains.