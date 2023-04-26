The boys are back in town for the 109th Clovis Rodeo

It is once again Rodeo Week in Clovis, California and events are planned for the entirety of the week starting Monday and ending Sunday (4/24-4/30).

Inside of the Clovis Rodeo Hall, the 21st annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive will be held Monday and Tuesday from 7 AM-5 PM each day.

Alongside these two days will be qualification for the Breakaway Roping event. From 9-11 AM, the qualifier ran as a non-ticketed event on Monday morning.

The top twenty-four cowgirls will come back to compete during PRCA rodeo action Thursday through Sunday.

“Slack”, which is the term used for qualifying rodeo participants, will be held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. During these morning slack events, it is estimated that more than 800 cowboys and cowgirls will be trying to qualify for fifteen slots in each event during their respective rodeo performances.

The Professional Bull Riding Touring Pro Division looks to open the Rodeo officially on Wednesday, April 26th and will be followed by LOCASH, the country band, in concert. The 2023 Clovis Queen Coronation will take place during the intermission of Wednesday’s events.

On Thursday, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo Performances begin at 6 PM with steer wrestling, bareback, women’s breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, mutton bustin’, saddle bronc, barrel racing, and bull riding.

Thursday’s musician at the conclusion of the Rodeo events will be Nate Smith.

Friday will see more PRCA Rodeo Performances, again beginning at 6 PM followed with a concert by country artist Michael Ray.

Saturday is the day of the annual Clovis Rodeo Parade that will trace the streets of Old Town Clovis.

The parade starts at 9 AM and will head down Pollasky and Clovis Avenues. After the parade, performances begin at 2:00 PM with an after party to immediately follow the conclusion of the day’s events in the concession area.

The Clovis Rodeo Dance will begin Saturday evening in the Clovis Rodeo Hall at 7:30 PM with live music from Chris Curtice and the Wild Horses. Tickets for the dance can be bought for $15.

Finally, Sunday the Final Rodeo Performances beginning at 2 PM, preceded by a Special Kids Rodeo that is in partnership with Break the Barriers.

The Special Kids Rodeo plans to get started at around 12 PM on Sunday.

Tickets for the Rodeo range from $20-35. There is no additional charge for the KISS Country Concert Series.

The Clovis Rodeo Association encourages ticket buyers to “take advantage of a concert series ticket package,” where the purchase of any two-concert night tickets gets a $5-off coupon.

With the purchase of all three concert night tickets, a $10-off coupon can be applied.

The Rodeo Ticket Office is located at the rodeo grounds off of Clovis Avenue and is open 9 AM-5 PM daily. You can learn more at clovisrodeo.com.