Student becoming the master: The 67-year dedication to the art of Judo

“Be strong. Be beautiful. For mind, body and spirit,” that is the motto that student and head instructor for the Clovis Judo Club, Myra Kirk-Goode follows every day in her practices and teachings.

Back in April, 82-year-old Goode earned a prestigious 7th degree black belt. The rank or ‘dan’ given to Goode by the United States Judo Federation is called ‘Shichidan’.

The Judo rank is achieved through at least 15 years of training and teaching the martial art to students, as well as other qualifications that Goode worked hard to meet. There are ten degrees of black belts that someone can achieve when pursuing the martial art of Kodokan Judo.

In 1956, 16-year-old Goode attended the club with her siblings. Ever since then, she felt drawn to the teachings of Judo. “Our brothers took it, they didn’t last,” said Goode. “But we wanted to do it, so we talked the head sensei into letting us start. In those days, not too many things were available for girls.”

That class would turn out to be the first time that girls like Goode would be allowed to learn and participate in Judo teachings at the Clovis club. Goode stuck with learning Judo fighting techniques and philosophy ever since.

“It looked interesting. In high school, I did not really fit into other things…I just thought it looked really interesting and different. Everything just kind of suited me more so than things happening in school. So I stuck with it.”

After 67 years, Goode is still sticking with it. She guides currently 30 enrolled members of the club through warm ups and demonstrations of Judo techniques and exercises.

Goode has taken great opportunities to compete in tournaments and even to travel to Japan to learn from high ranking Judo senseis. Goode’s former sensei was the first woman in the history of Judo practices to ever earn a tenth degree black belt, which is the highest degree to achieve in Judo.

Training in Judo has helped Goode prepare for instances where at her age, falling could have consequences. “At my age, I take tumbles every once in a while. You learn how to tuck and roll, you just kinda relax and go with it. Because you are gonna fall anyway, so you might as well relax and go with it. That way you don’t get broken bones. Throughout the years that has helped me.”

Goode said she has come close a few times in her life, where she has had to use her knowledge of Judo to protect herself. She said in most cases she uses what she calls ‘verbal Judo’.

“You just have to walk with confidence. Most people that attack people, they like weak people. So you learn to walk with confidence and have a confident look about yourself.”

In Goode’s off time from Judo, she enjoys working with her husband Ron Kirk-Goode on running operations of their deer ranch. The husband and wife both have taken roles as senseis’ for the Judo club. He said it is amazing what his wife has accomplished.

“Judo is not like other martial arts,” said Goode. “You don’t get promoted right away. The promotions are very hard to get, she has come a long way. Here in the San Joaquin Valley, she’s the highest ranked person.”

Goode said he was taking Taekwondo before he met his wife. A mutual friend introduced them both because of their shared love for martial arts. They have been together ever since learning and teaching Judo to the community of Clovis.

Goode wants to help get Myra inducted into the Clovis Hall of Fame for her dedicated years of service to the Clovis Judo Club.

“Not many people go every night to class, and whether it’s raining or hot or whatever, she still shows up to class every night. Whether we get one student or fifty students, matters not. That’s dedication.”

Ron said he hopes to see the day where he and Myra can keep achieving higher degrees in their black belts, but knows it’s uncertain considering the amount of time it takes to achieve, as well as considering their age. “It gets harder and harder the higher you climb.”

If you would like to join the Clovis Judo Club, the group meets every Monday and Wednesday on the Alta Sierra Middle School campus in the Wrestling Room between 7 to 8:30 p.m.