State Approves Fresno County Request to Advance Reopening

The State of California has approved Fresno County’s request to advance further into Stage 2 of reopening in accordance with the State’s Resilience Roadmap.

According to a Fresno County news release, approval of the change to California’s stay-at-home order paves the way for the safe reopening of dine-in restaurants in Fresno County, which have remained closed since the order was implemented in March.

“Finally, the state has made the decision to accept our plan, allowing Fresno County to advance in our recovery process and get businesses up and running again,” said Buddy Mendes, Chairman of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

“Our Department of Public Health and local healthcare systems have worked tirelessly to keep Fresno County safe, and our residents, in the face of such challenging circumstances have put us in a position to safely take these next steps in our recovery,” he added.

Businesses that are permitted to open in early Stage 2 include: curbside retail, manufacturers, logistics, childcare, office-based businesses, select services such as car washes, pet grooming, landscape gardening, outdoor museums, open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications.

In the advanced stage, dine-in restaurants are permitted to operate.

”We are proud of the work Fresno County has done to get us to this point in our recovery, but we still have work to do,” said Dr. Rais Vorha, Fresno County Interim Health Officer.

“This is an important milestone to help get businesses open safely and help get our economy back on track. However, it’s important to note that this is not a return to normal. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to minimize risks and prevent further spread so that we can continue to move forward.”

The variance to the order is effective immediately, and will apply to dine-in restaurants only at this time, the release said.

The Department of Public Health has issued Interim Guidance for Reopening, accessible to business owners and employees as a resource to help with reopening.

The department also issued a Health Officer Order that provides current guidance for businesses that are seeking to reopen, employer and resident precautions, criteria for returning to work, masking guidance and more.