Soroptimist to Host Virtual Denim and Diamonds Event

A new experience awaits guests at this year’s 19th annual Denim & Diamonds event. The fundraiser is set to take place Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

In the interest of keeping everyone safe, the popular Soroptimist fundraiser dinner and auction will be virtual. As in previous years, attendees can enjoy excellent food and take advantage of the stunning array of online auction items, perhaps even do some holiday shopping.

Guests can join the proceedings by purchasing tickets from club members for a delicious Tahoe Joe’s to-go meal. Menu choices include a 6 oz. Steak Dinner, Wood-Grilled BBQ Chicken, or Sierra Mountain Ribs. Meals will be available for pick up on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20. The first 50 guests have the option to upgrade to VIP status for $40 each, which will include a bottle of Gallo wine and a gift bag.

Guests can participate in an online auction through “Rally-Up”. To participate, visit www.siclovis.rallyup.com/denimdiamonds.

The auction will be open for bidding on October 22. Included is the wonderfully tempting dessert auction, which will close at 10 p.m. on October 26. Those with a sweet tooth will want to get their bids in early.

The main auction will close 10 p.m. on October 30.

Dessert items and VIP wine and gift bags can be picked up in front of Tahoe Joe’s between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on October 29.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

It is women at their best, helping other women to become their best. Proceeds from Denim & Diamonds go to local women and girls who qualify to participate in educational programs to help them reach their full potential.

For more information or tickets to Denim & Diamonds, contact Ginny at (559) 779-9941, Judith at (559) 324-8745 or email siclovis@soroptimist.net.