Soroptimist International of Clovis Host Dream It Be It Girls Conference

April 4, 2023 – Eager high school girls attended the Dream It Be It Girls Conference at Buchanan High School on March 20, 2023. The annual event was sponsored by Soroptimist International of Clovis (SIC). Approximately fifty teens welcomed the opportunity to learn how to plan a successful future.

The interactive and educational workshop provided the tools and support that enable dreams to come true.

Throughout the room a small number of girls were seated at tables, each with Soroptimist mentors. As a guide, each girl completed a workbook that asked inventory of her goals, values, and interests as well as solutions to obstacles she might face. Lively discussions were conducted as ideas were exchanged.

“I made new friends today,” said one senior. “It helps to know I am not the only one trying to figure things out. This is such a relaxed friendly atmosphere…everyone is easy to talk to. We can learn from each other.”

An inspirational speaker stressed setting goals and having faith. “Your life as an adult is what you make it,” she said. “You can make your life better. You are not alone.”

After a short break for the lunch provided by SIC, attendees had a chance to visit the various career and educational stations. Each station handed out information and was staffed by representatives that gave job presentations and answered real life career questions. It was a chance to talk to those working in the field and get an idea of what each job was really like.

The Flight Science course from Reedley College provided a computer model of a flight simulator for girls to try. Pilot and flight instructor, Lexi Lawrence, encouraged, “You can do this too!”

For those who were interested in Aviation Maintenance, mechanic, Darla Castillo talked about Reedley’s Maintenance program that is accredited through the Federal Aviation Administration. The Aviation Department at Reedley College anticipates the acquisition of additional Skyleader 600s soon.