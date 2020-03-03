Soroptimist “Dream It Be It” Delivers Career Boost

Brightly decorated tables and breakfast greeted participants as they arrived for the annual “Dream It Be It” Girls Career Support conference on Saturday, February 29, at Clovis High School. The free event provided high school girls with a step-by-step guidance program and tools for achieving career success. Often they learn about unique job possibilities they are hearing about for the first time.

Sponsored by Soroptimist International of Clovis, an earlier conference was offered on November 22, 2019, with the Clovis Unified School District alternative education programs.

“Clovis Unified partnered with Soroptimist International Clovis,” said program chair, Linda Gillis. “They provided both venues at no cost and lunches for the girls for the November 22 conference that was held on a school day.”

Costco, Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria, Tahoe Joe’s, the Brownie Baker, Smart & Final, Target, and the Clovis Kiwanis Club made generous contributions to the one-day workshop.

“We are so very appreciative of our supporters,” said Gillis.

Each participant received a workbook to help in identifying individual values, goals, obstacles, solutions, and developing a plan for success.

“Our job is to let girls know about options and careers they would not otherwise know about,” said Soroptimist Sue Buckley. “The room is full of mentors.”

Keynote speaker Fresno County sheriff deputy Anamarie Serrano’s moving talk about overcoming the odds was inspirational.

“There is no statute of limitations on reinventing yourself. You have all the possibilities in the world,” Serrano told her audience.”Look to the future.”

The conference was interactive and relaxed. Complimentary snacks and beverages were available throughout the day.

After lunch, the girls broke into small groups and visited five clusters, each consisting of several professional women who gave short presentations about their specific careers. Attendees asked questions and engaged in and back-and-forth exchange of information.

Careers in construction, health care, education, flight training, and airplane maintenance were discussed. Girls were even able to sit in a near simulator like environment while visiting the flight training module.

Participants particularly enjoyed talking to women who worked in their field of interest.

“I’ve always wanted to be a pilot,” said one excited participant. “Talking to someone who is in training helps a lot. Sitting at the controls, even if it wasn’t an actual airplane, made me feel as though this is something I can do.”

Professionals explained why they entered their field, what the job is really like, advancement opportunities, required education, and salaries.

Kelly Riddle, a construction program manager who handles multi-million dollar projects, said, “It’s like you’re climbing a mountain till you reach the top. You’ll run into boulders along the way, but you keep going.”

Soroptimist means “best for women.” It is a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls through educational programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

In 2019, the organization was voted into the Clovis Hall of Fame for contributions to the community.