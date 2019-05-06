Sierra Nights Live returns to Sierra Vista Mall

Live free concerts are back for the summer of 2019 and they’ve returned at full volume.

Hosted by Sierra Vista Mall for the past decade, the popular series of concerts are held in the community park in front of the Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 Movie Theater. During the first and third Thursdays of each month, from May to August, visitors of all ages can enjoy music, dancing, food and age-appropriate libations from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. It’s something the entire family can enjoy together.

“It’s something we really like to do during the summer,” said Jennie and Dan Miller from Fowler. “The concerts are free and the park is a great place to relax and enjoy being outside after being in an office all day.”

On May 2, the concert series welcomed three sets of Cruella in the all-female band’s tribute to Mötley Crüe. Guests brought blankets and chairs and enjoyed food and beverages from nearby vendors and restaurants. There was dancing, and those age 21 and over visited the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden, if so inclined. Everyone appreciated the comfortable temperature and gentle breezes.

The radio station, The Blaze, 105.1, is bringing in the hottest tribute bands this summer with lots of giveaways and prizes. Stop by the Blaze booth for details.

SIERRA NIGHTS LIVE SCHEDULE:

May 16: Jaded – 80s to Today

June 6: Green Today – Green Day Tribute

June 20: Dave’s Not Here – Foo Fighters Tribute

July 18: Big Elk Rock Band – 70s, 80s, 90s and Today

August 1: The Aviators – 70s, 80s Rock n’ Roll

Sierra Vista Mall is located on the southeast corner of Clovis and Shaw Avenues. For more event information check visit the mall’s website at www.sierravistamall.com or call (559) 299-0660.