SCCCD to Share Information on Job Opportunities

June 12, 2023 – The State Center Community College District (SCCCD) will be teaming up with the City of Fresno to host a job fair that looks to house various employers and their numerous job openings.

This job fair will take place June 16th from 10 AM – 1 PM at 2600 Fresno St.

The SCCCD is seeking individuals to join their team and help with promoting their community college workforce.

The SCCCD is looking for individuals who “share our commitment to empower students in an inclusive, and supportive learning environment that leads to success.”

The SCCCD will be present at the job fair in hopes of finding future employees.

The City of Fresno is working directly with the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board in response to an “abrupt furlough” of Bitwise employees.

They intend to ensure employment services and jobs are readily available to these and all hopeful employees.