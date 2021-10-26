Roundup: Clovis West Girls’ Golf and Volleyball Win League Championships

Call it a 17-peat for the Clovis West girls’ golf team, which continued its stretch of dominance in the Tri-River Athletic Conference with another league championship.

At the 18-hole league golf tournament held at Belmont Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Clovis West Golden Eagles shot a team score of 404, winning the tournament by nine strokes over runner-up Buchanan (413).

Clovis North (432), Clovis East (459), and Clovis High (479) finished third, fourth, and fifth as teams in the tournament, respectively.

For the season-long league rankings, the Golden Eagles scored 50 points out of a maximum 52 to easily win its 17th straight league crown. Clovis West went undefeated in the league’s six team tournaments this fall.

“The girls have worked hard this fall, and they played really well at this tournament and all season,” said Clovis West girls’ golf head coach Ken Shipley, who has overseen the Golden Eagles for 15 of those league titles.

At Tuesday’s tournament, the lowest scorer was Lisa Shimmon of Clovis West, who shot a 75. Maddie Reed of Clovis North finished second individually with a 78, Sydney Dick of Buchanan went third with 79, and Torrie Bowman of Clovis East and Tori Ruiz of Clovis West tied for fourth with an 80.

After the tournament, Reed was announced as the Player of the Year in the TRAC. She had the lowest nine-hole average over six matches with a 37.3.

All-League honors were also announced. Bowman, Shimmon, Dick, Maddie Stokes of Buchanan, Rachel Aujero of Buchanan, and Ellie Lew of Clovis West were picked as All-TRAC selections this season.

Four schools qualified to move on to the Valley Championship at Kern River Golf Course in Bakersfield on Nov. 1 – Clovis West, Buchanan, Clovis North, and Clovis East.

Golden Eagles Girls’ Volleyball Wins League

The Clovis West girls’ volleyball team did not extend a decade-long league winning streak when it defeated Buchanan on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

It did end a long drought, however.

With a straight-sets victory over the Bears, Clovis West won its first Tri-River Athletic Conference championship in eight years. Prior to the drought, the Golden Eagles won four straight from 2010 to 2013.

Junior Aidan Goodrich had an all-around day in the league-clinching victory, recording four aces, five kills, two blocks, and nine digs. Senior Gabby Russell displayed solid defense with 20 digs, and Kylie Wancewicz, Grace White, and Malie Gallion provided offense at the net with seven kills each.

Clovis West finished the regular season with a record of 30-7 and 9-1 in the TRAC, earning them the No. 1 seed in the Central Section Division-I girls’ volleyball playoffs. The Golden Eagles host the Golden Hawks of Centennial High School in the quarterfinal Thursday, Oct. 28. Clovis West defeated Centennial in straight sets back on Aug. 31.