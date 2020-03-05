Rec Center Sets Spring Break Camp Dates

By
CR Staff
-
(Photo courtesy of Clovis Recreation Center)

Are you running out of ideas for ways to keep your active son or daughter busy over spring break?

The Clovis Recreation Center will hold Spring Break Camp April 6 to April 10. The camp offers various outdoor and indoor activities for children 6 to 12 years old, including arts and crafts, sports and team building exercises. 

The camp sessions take place on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The regular enrollment cost of the camp is $80 per child. Registration is now open and enrollment is limited.

The recreation center upgraded its basketball court in January.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR