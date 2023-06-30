Pine Flat Dam spillway expected to release water within days

Nikki McCabe

June 30, 2023 – Due to rising summer temperatures, more snowmelt is expected to increase water flows to the reservoir. The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USAC) plans to use the spillway at Pine

Flat Dam within the next week.

Releasing water will normally take place when Pine Flat Lake reaches levels higher than 85 percent, with a limit of 1 million acre feet of water.

USACE does not expect water levels to reach too high.

The agency follows The Water Control Manual (WCM), which helps them determine the operations for flood control. They refer to this when considering space left in reservoirs, irrigation demands, and predict water supply and snowmelt inflows which helps reduce the potential for downstream flooding.

The amount of water set to flow from flood and irrigation release is estimated to be 10,350 cubic feet of water per second.

Releases through the outlet works will help reduce the outflow so it won’t go faster than the expected rate. Over the next few months, the gated spillway will continue to release water until water drops below 85 percent of normal capacity.

USACE will monitor water releases with local and state agencies to assist flood control and help lessen the impact of potential flooding that could take place.

The agency wants the public to know that, “Our number one priority continues to be the life, health, and safety of the public.”

The Kings River remains unsafe due to strong rushing waters and will be closed. No plans have been set for a reopening.

The hourly water management release data for Pine Flat Dam can be found at:

https://www.spk-wc.usace.army.mil/fcgi-bin/hourly.py?report=pnf.

For Fresno County Emergency Alert Registration, please visit:

https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/fresno-county-emergency.