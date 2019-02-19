Old Town’s J.E. Good Building under new ownership

The J.E. Good Building in Old Town Clovis has a new owner.

Under their firm S&S Investment Team, Ronnie Silva and his business partner, Chris, have purchased the historic building.

Located on northwest corner of Clovis Avenue and Fifth Street, the red building with a yellow backside is named after Clovis pioneer John E. Good.

The two-story, 14,000-square-foot structure has an intriguing story behind it that dates back to the early 1900s.

In the previously-published Clovis Roundup article “The Good Brothers of Clovis,” Peg Bos of the Clovis Museum tells the story of the Good brothers, their contributions as early merchants, and how the building came to be.

“Robert E. Lee Good was our first Clovis merchant … his four brothers (John, Sam, Henry, Charles) joined him in Clovis,” writes Bos. “John E. and Sam Good arrived in 1896 and worked for Robert until 1904 when they purchased the B.K. Smith grocery store on the northwest corner of Clovis and Fifth. Sam soon left the partnership. The store was destroyed by fire in 1906. That same year, John build the two-story brick building and adjacent one-story buildings that remain the focal point of Old Town Clovis.”

Good remained in business at the same location for 41 years, according to Bos. Then, in 1945 when it was time to retire, he sold his share of the business to his partner William J. Hutchinson.

Since then, the building changed ownership several times before ending up in the lap of Silva in October of 2018.

“We pretty much did everything we could to make it happen,” he said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”

The charm of the building, combined with Silva’s love for Old Town, is what led to the purchase.

“We loved the history behind it,” said Silva. “When you think of Old Town Clovis, you think of this building.”

The J.E. Good Building is known for housing about a dozen tenants, most notable Goode Ol’ Days Antiques on the first floor and the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (B.O.O.T.) on the second floor. Other occupants include private business offices, a construction drawings firm, and a few salons.

Silva and his wife Kayla, owner of Illuminate Hair Studio and Spa near Woodworth Avenue and Third Street, happen to be involved with B.O.O.T as directors on the board.

“We wanted to invest in Old Town because we like how it’s growing. It’s a great place to have an investment,” added Silva.