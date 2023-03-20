Miss Winkles Adoption Center Hosts 2nd Annual Donut Dog Walk Fundraiser

March 20, 2023 – After the effective and beneficial fundraising event that was the first ever Donut Dog Walk Fundraiser last year, Miss Winkles Adoption Center made the decision to bring the event back to Clovis for a second year.

Inviting dog owners as well as dog lovers in the community, Miss Winkles hosted a “donut-themed” 2K walking course, complete with fun stops, photo-ops, and local vendors.

Each registered walker received a Donut Dog Walk medal and t-shirt in addition to local donuts.

Saturday March 18th, at the David McDonald Park next to the Miss Winkles Adoption Center, walkers, with or without dog in hand as dogs were not required to attend, began the trek through the 2K between 10 and 11 am. Hundreds of families were given the opportunity to enjoy games and interactive activities offered throughout the course.

Pre-registration for this event saw over 300 walkers and their pets sign up, a sold-out crowd according to Miss Winkles.

Last year, the inaugural Donut Dog Walk saw up to 400 walkers, enticing the adoption center to host the walk again.

Miss Winkles hopes to continue the walk annually from this point forward as they call it a “…wonderful opportunity for local pet owners to participate in a fun and delicious outdoor activity with their dogs while also supporting local animals in need.”

All proceeds from the Donut Dog Walk go back into supporting homeless animals in the community.