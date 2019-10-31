Lunch at Deli Delicous

If you aren’t hungry when you walk into a Deli Delicious, you will be after seeing photos and descriptions of what the restaurant offers. Think mouth-watering sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, and sides.

There’s a lot of variety, too, in the fresh and generously-sized premium ingredients you can request to customize your order. Sandwiches range from a 4-inch “mini” to a 12-inch “large” and are served as cold, hot, and specialty varieties on a French roll.

Bread choices include white or whole wheat, sourdough, Dutch crunch, and now sprouted grain bread, ideal for diabetics with its multitude of health benefits.

If you don’t want bread, maybe a crisp spinach or lettuce wrap is the way to go.

Caitie had # 26, a specialty sandwich, with plenty of turkey, bacon, avocado and provolone cheese. She chose the “mini” and said it was savory and just the right size. For dessert, she had the pumpkin peach cheesecake, a seasonal offering, served with a peach slice and a dollop of whipped cream.

“Tastes like pumpkin pie,” she said. “With the peach, it takes it to a whole new level…crisp and fresh!”

Donna and I ordered the stuffed turkey on sourdough. The hot specialty sandwich contained a generous amount of turkey, stuffing, cream cheese, cranberries, and a gravy type of dressing. The photo looked scrumptious, and it tasted every bit as good as it looked. Each separate flavor came together to feel remarkably like a Thanksgiving medley.

Deli Delicious has over thirty locations throughout the Central Valley, three are in Clovis; we chose the one at Armstrong and Shaw.

You can eat in or take your food to go. Customer service is friendly, quick, and efficient. Online ordering with in-store pick up is available at designated stores. Catering services are available, and restaurants are open daily for lunch and dinner. Menus, along with nutritional information, can be accessed online and in the restaurant.

Along with many other awards, Deli Delicious won the Fresno Bee People’s Choice Award in the Sandwich Shop category, for nine years in a row.

The company philosophy, “Treat all customers like they are family visiting our home,” works.