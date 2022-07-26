Local Noble CU hosting school supply drive

A new school year is approaching, and Noble Credit Union is doing its part to ensure local children have the supplies to help them thrive, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

Noble’s back-to-school drive will run August 1 through August 19. Susan Ryan, President and CEO of Noble, expressed her excitement to be giving back to the community, stating, “At Noble, we understand that a healthy community starts with a solid foundation. This school supply drive will help hundreds of students in the communities we serve to start the school year off with the tools necessary to be successful. Thank you to the members of Noble, our business partners, and the community in advance for uniting with us, and helping to foster the future of the Central Valley.”

Pinedale Elementary School in Fresno, Lincoln Elementary School in Madera, and Eric White Elementary School in Selma will be the recipients of the donations. With a poverty rate in our communities averaging 25 percent, it is clear there is much need for these supplies.

Debra Bolls, Principal of Pinedale Elementary School, praised Noble for its efforts. “To have the support of Noble Credit Union and its community is a gift to our students. We extend our gratitude and can’t express the difference this act of goodwill will make in our school.”

Community members are encouraged to participate in this drive. Donation boxes will be available at all eight Noble branch locations as well as at several of their business partner locations, including Cen Cal Foods, Island Waterpark, Lyles Group, Sal’s Mexican Restaurants, ERI, Netafim, Own a Car, Producer’s Dairy, Valley Animal Center, and Kings River Conservation District. Donations of common school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, binders, construction paper, markers, pens, crayons, rulers, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, and any other school-related items will be accepted.

About Noble Credit Union

Formed in 1941, Noble Credit Union serves over 105,000 members from eight full-service branch locations in Fresno, Clovis, Selma, and Madera. Noble Credit Union lives up to its name by treating members with kindness, dignity and honor, and helping members to make sound financial decisions. https://www.noblecu.com/home/home