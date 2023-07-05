Local filmmaker makes movie magic for viral proposal

July 3, 2023 – Tremendum Pictures, a valley film company located in the Fresno area, is known for their horror hits such as “The Gallows” and “Held”. But one of its founders showed off his romantic side recently in a video he posted to his social media.

On June 23, filmmaker Chris Lofing took his girlfriend, Andrea Barron, to Maya Cinemas for a screening of DC’s “The Flash”. In the theater auditorium, Lofing excused himself from his seat and left his girlfriend to watch the rest of what appeared to be the film, but really was a special gesture.

Lofing teamed up with his fellow co-workers of Tremendum and crew members from the actual DC film “The Flash”, to put together a short film of Lofing taking on the role of Marvel character Captain America, but with a much different mission.

In the film, Lofing received permission to continue his plan from Barron’s father who took on the role of Director Barron in the form of a hologram. Lofing addressed Barron from the screen, “Andy, my less epic, less cool counterpart here has something to ask you…”

It was lights, camera, action for Lofing who appeared from the side of the theater ready to get down on his knees, and propose for marriage. Barron said yes to the proposal and both embraced, as a packed theater filled with Lofing’s friends, family, and movie-goers clapped and congratulated the happy couple.

Lofing said the proposal reflected the couple’s passion and appreciation for cinema.

“So obviously as a filmmaker, I love movies haha…,” said Lofing.

“Me and my production company, Tremendum Pictures have always had a great relationship with Maya Cinemas and when I approached them with the idea, they were very supportive and helpful.”

The filmmakers shot the entire scene of Lofing in an alley located in downtown Fresno. Lofing said he was able to put everything together in two days.

“I basically had a month to plan and complete it after asking her parents’ permission in late May,” said Lofing. “She was coming to Fresno for the first time in June, so I had to scramble while juggling other movie projects.”

Barron said she was overjoyed and shocked at the same time during Lofing’s proposal. “When I saw it was him on the big screen, I’m pretty sure my heartbeat was just going up as I heard him saying he had something to ask me,” said Barron. “Even after the proposal, the movie, and the pictures I was like wait, did we just get engaged?”

“I already knew I wanted to marry him, so it was not something I needed to think twice about.”

Lofing not only got the girl of his dreams, but also went viral on tik tok. A tik tok user shared the proposal video on the popular app, and so far received over one million views.

The couple has made plans for an early November wedding, but still face some hurdles. Barron currently lives in Saltillo, Mexico and are both trying to cover expenses for the wedding, travel, and immigration expenses.

Lofing has set up a gofundme for assistance. Lofing said on his gofundme page, “If any of you out there can throw a few bucks at this gofundme that I’m setting up, man we’d sure appreciate it. This starving artist I know would surely appreciate it!”

You can help by donating online at the website:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/international-couple-coming-together?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer