Little Free Library Open to All at McCall

Sunday, Jan. 27 was the grand opening ribbon cutting of the Little Free Library at 5382 N McCall Clovis 93619. The library stands in memory of Clovis Police Captain Dan Sullivan, who succumbed to cancer last year after a months-long fight.

The library was built by Maureen Steinback and resides in front of her house on McCall Ave. between Shaw and Bullard Ave.

The little neighborhood library serves to encourage residents to participate in a book exchange by replacing a book taken with a book brought.

The Little Free Library is open 24 hours. For more information, visit littlefreelibrary.org.