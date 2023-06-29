Friday Night Farmers Market Canceled for June 30th

June 29, 2023 – Due to extreme heat in the Valley this upcoming weekend, the Friday Night Farmers Market for June 30th will be canceled.

The Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.) made the announcement at around 11:30 AM on Thursday. According to BOOT they came to this decision because “…for the safety of our vendors and attendees.”

They also announced they still plan to have the Saturday Market on Saturday July 1st that will run from 9-11:30 AM between 5th and Bullard on Pollasky avenue in its normal location.

At the Saturday Morning Farmers Market, guests can shop local farmers and artisans.

BOOT would like to remind the public that the Saturday Morning Farmers Market is still the prime location to grab your local produce for the week.

Next Friday, July 7th will be the Friday Night Farmers Market “Stars & Stripes Party”, in which attendees can join in on the patriotic season by wearing stars and stripes to the market.

This is BOOT’s way of “…enjoying a festive summer evening out on the town.”