Friday Night Farmers Market Canceled for June 30th

By
J.T. Gomez
-
Peaches on display at Old Town Clovis Farmers Market on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sundquist/Clovis Roundup)

June 29, 2023 – Due to extreme heat in the Valley this upcoming weekend, the Friday Night Farmers Market for June 30th will be canceled.

The Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.) made the announcement at around 11:30 AM on Thursday. According to BOOT they came to this decision because “…for the safety of our vendors and attendees.”

They also announced they still plan to have the Saturday Market on Saturday July 1st that will run from 9-11:30 AM between 5th and Bullard on Pollasky avenue in its normal location.

At the Saturday Morning Farmers Market, guests can shop local farmers and artisans.

BOOT would like to remind the public that the Saturday Morning Farmers Market is still the prime location to grab your local produce for the week.

Next Friday, July 7th will be the Friday Night Farmers Market “Stars & Stripes Party”, in which attendees can join in on the patriotic season by wearing stars and stripes to the market.

This is BOOT’s way of “…enjoying a festive summer evening out on the town.”

mm
J.T. Gomez
JT is a recent college grad with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He is mainly interested in sports and entertainment but covers a wide array of subjects. He currently writes for the Fresno State Baseball Dugout Club. JT looks forward to continuing his career at the Clovis Roundup and is excited to be working closely with a community that is very proud of its people.