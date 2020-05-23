Fresno County allowed to resume in-store shopping

The road to reopening the state of California for business has taken significant steps forward this week, and today the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced that retail stores are permitted to have customers resume in-store shopping.

Previously, retail stores were only permitted to operate via curbside pickup, but Friday’s expansion allows for in-store shopping, as long as guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health are followed.

Fresno County, including Clovis, moved into the advanced tier of stage 2 in California’s Resilience Roadmap Thursday after the state approved the county’s request for a variance of the roadmap that would allow restaurants to resume dine-in operations.

However, the expansion still does not permit indoor malls and swap meets to be open for business.