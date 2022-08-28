Fresno Co. Coroner and Clovis resident, Dr. Venu Gopal dies after losing control of car

Dr. Venu Gopal, Chief Forensic Pathologist for the Coroner’s office and Clovis resident died in a deadly car crash on the morning of Aug. 27, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the California Highway Patrol reported that at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 27, officers responded to a report of an injury collision on Highway 168, east of Beal Fire Road in Auberry.

Based on a preliminary investigation, findings indicate that for an unknown reason Gopal was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and the car went off the shoulder and careened approximately 200 feet down the mountainside.

Gopal sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. No alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

Gopal is survived by his wife and two children.

Gopal is remembered for his service and involvement within his community. During Gopal’s free time he would remain involved at his temple where he held a position within the temple that required his frequent involvement.

Gopal who graduated and received his medical license from Bangalore Medical University, Kamataka, in India came to the United States to complete his residency in pathology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center of Richmond, Staten Island, New York in the ‘80s. After Which he began his career with Fresno County in 1992 and has since left a legacy of service.

His service was known professionally throughout the medical community where he was considered the leading authority in his field and served as the co-chair for the Pediatric Death Review Committee as well as a member of the Traumatic Audit Committee and Elder Abuse Committee. Whenever the opportunity presented itself, Gopal would continue to help others and host emergency room doctors during their residency for their forensic training requirements.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reflected on Gopla’s service and work ethic in a statement released Saturday.

“The Fresno County Sheriff’ Office and our community has suffered an enormous loss. Dr. Venu Gopal was an amazing man who performed incredible work during his 30 year career at the Coroner’s Office. He helped provide much needed answers to grieving families and also contributed to delivering justice to loved ones in mourning. We wish to thank Dr. Gopal for his service Dr. Gopal for his service. He will be greatly missed. God bless him and his family.”