Fourth of July Fatal Collision: Man hit and killed by Clovis Fire Truck Identified

July 6, 2023 – The night of July fourth, around 9:35 p.m. a Clovis Fire Department truck was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens blaring when a 62-year-old man was struck at Clovis and Barstow Avenue.

The man has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s office as Melchor Mendoza of Clovis. A number of agencies including Clovis Police, Fresno Police, and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Officials said before the crash, Mendoza was leaving a nearby liquor store with a woman that night.

Both he and the woman were going to use the crosswalk at Clovis Avenue when the fire truck was speeding by. The woman stopped herself from crossing, but unfortunately Mendoza continued to walk through the street and out of the posted crosswalk.

A Clovis Fire Department Supervisor, who was driving the truck, administered first aid. Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the incident involving a city-owned vehicle, California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

A toxicology report will be made to determine whether Mendoza was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

A small memorial now lays at the corner where Mendoza lost his life.

California Highway Patrol urges people to use designated crosswalks, but to always make way for emergency response vehicles.