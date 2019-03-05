Former Clovis High pitcher Danielle Lung is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week

Fresno State freshman and former Clovis High alumni, Danielle Lung has been selected as the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The award is the first for Lung and the second for the Bulldogs this season as Hailey Dolcini was previously named Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 12. Fresno State is the only MW team with two Pitcher of the Week awards this year.

Lung allowed just one run and five hits with 11 strikeouts over 10.0 innings last week, posting a 0.70 ERA over two appearances at the Judi Garman Classic. She went 1-0 with a complete game win over UT San Antonio and four shutout innings of relief vs. No. 7/7 Tennessee.

The Clovis native shut down a top-10 Tennessee team that entered the week ranked 7th in NCAA Div. I averaging 7.6 runs per game as she allowed just two singles and two walks with two strikeouts in 4.0 scoreless innings to keep the ‘Dogs within striking distance.

Lung earned the start against UT San Antonio and recorder her first career win and complete game, allowing just three hits and tallying a career-high nine strikeouts. After allowing a run on consecutive doubles in the first inning vs. UTSA, Lung retired seven straight batters and allowed just one more hit over her last 5.1 innings of work. She struck out the side in the second inning with all three swinging strikeouts.

Over 10.0 innings last week Lung recorded a .147 opposing batting average and a 1.10 WHIP.

During her four years at Clovis High, the cougars went 113-19 with three league championships. Her career stats are mind-boggling: a 92-9 record, 945 strikeouts, 133 walks, 39 shutouts, 648.3 innings pitched, holding opponents to a 0.157 BA and an ERA of 0.99.