June 12, 2023 – Motorists were advised of expected delays on Monday afternoon after a brush fire raged just off of the Herndon near the 168 highway.

The brush fire began at around 1 PM.

Although there were no reported injuries, a significant portion of land was affected by the fire and traffic was diverted.

There was at least one business along with residents from a nearby apartment complex who had to be evacuated due to the fire.