February ArtHop Celebrates Clovis’ 108th Anniversary

Signs of Clovis history were everywhere during the Thursday evening ArtHop at the Clovis Regional Library on February 20. “Celebrating Clovis!” was hosted by the Clovis Friends of the Library. The free family-friendly event gave the community the chance to celebrate the 108 years since the City of Clovis was incorporated and learn about the city’s heritage.

The birthday celebration began at 5 p.m. with a cake-cutting ceremony following later. Visitors enjoyed light refreshments while they perused vintage photos and artifacts on display throughout the library, courtesy of the Clovis Museum, and Clovis-Big Dry Creek Historical Society. Clovis Friends of the Library members were on hand to help and answer questions. Kopi Sotiropoulis from KMPH captured the event on film.

Mayor Drew Bessinger, City Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua, Fresno County Librarian Raman Bath, and Supervisor Nathan Magsig interacted with visitors. Before the cake-cutting ceremony, Clovis City Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck gave welcome remarks. However, she first asked for a moment of silence to remember Fire Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who both died in the Porterville library fire days earlier.

Ashbeck stressed the importance of knowing the history of Clovis and recognized the role volunteers played in the community.

“They keep us going,” she said.

The artist reception allowed folks the opportunity to get acquainted with featured guests of honor, author Janice Stevens and artist Pat Hunter. The two have partnered on many beautifully written and illustrated books about local history, among them, Fresno’s Architectural Past, Vol. I and II,

William Saroyan: Places in Time, Remembering the California Missions, and Breaking Bread with William Saroyan. Along with the books, Hunter exhibited her many historical paintings of Clovis sites.

“This was our biggest crowd ever, and it is thanks to everyone’s hard work to prepare for this,” said Bonnie Lind, ArtHop Coordinator. “We had a great variety of people…and everyone I spoke to said they had fun!” The crowd was estimated to number around 300 throughout the evening.

The Clovis Friends of the Library will feature a new artist and their artwork each month. The artwork is on display throughout the month. ArtHop is held every third Thursday and enables the public to meet the artist and see additional artwork.

Future library events include:

Feb. 4-April 14, every Tues. at 9:30, Storytime for children up to age 2

March 8, April 5, 3-4 p.m., Craft Time . Children should be accompanied by an adult Materials are provided

March 8, April 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Builder’s Club for LEGO enthusiasts. Children should be accompanied by an adult. LEGOS are provided.

March 18, 6:30 p.m. Tea and a Story, A Cup of Tea by Farhana Shaikh

April 15, 6:30 p.m. Tea and a Story, The Tea Shop by Zoran Zivkovic

For April’s ArtHop, local artist, Claudia Fletcher and her Rodeo Poster Art will be featured.

For more information on this or future events, please call 559-600-9531 or contact clovisfol@gmail.com.