Clovis Friends of the Library to Celebrate Clovis’ 108th Anniversary

Incorporated in Feb. 1912, the City of Clovis is commemorating its 108th anniversary with the theme of “Celebrating Clovis” at the Clovis Library.

The Clovis Friends of the Library in partnership with the Clovis Regional Library is featuring a month-long historical exhibition of artifacts, written works, paintings, and photographs of the city. The Clovis- Big Dry Creek Historical Society will loan artifacts for the exhibit and the Fresno County Library will contribute photographs.

“This is a fresh look at Clovis History,” said Bonnie Lind, ArtHop Coordinator. “Lynne Ashbeck will make a formal welcome at 6:30. There will be food and fun, souvenirs and a chance to learn more about Clovis. We are an official venue with the Fresno Arts Council ArtHop, and this is a kid-friendly and free event.”

Festivities will culminate on Thurs., Feb. 20, with an ArtHop Artist Reception at the Clovis Library, located at 1155 5th Street, Clovis. From 5-8 p.m. – the formal welcome and cake cutting is at 6:30 p.m. – you can enjoy light refreshments, hear from local dignitaries and learn about the history of our city.

The Artist Reception includes two well-known local talents; writer, Janice Stevens and artist, Pat Hunter. During their successful careers, they have collaborated on numerous books that beautifully merge their respective crafts and feature local historical landmarks and history. William Saroyan: Places in Time, Remembering the California Missions, Fresno’s Architectural Past, Volume I and Volume II, are just a few of their published works. During ArtHop, Hunter will be exhibiting her historical Clovis paintings.

Peg Bos, President of the Clovis Museum, will also be a guest.

Other events taking place at the library include:

Feb. 4-April 14, every Tues. at 9:30, Storytime for children up to age 2

Feb. 9, March 8, April 5, 3-4 p.m., Craft Time . Children should be accompanied by an adult Materials are provided

Feb. 9, March 8, April 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Builder’s Club for LEGO enthusiasts. Children should be accompanied by an adult. LEGOS are provided.

Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m. Tea and a Story . Sample teas are based on that day’s story. A Cup of Tea by Katherine Mansfield is featured.

March 18, 6:30 p.m. Tea and a Story , A Cup of Tea by Farhana Shaikh

April 15, 6:30 p.m. Tea and a Story , The Tea Shop by Zoran Zivkovic

ArtHop at the Clovis library takes place every third Thursday. For more information on this or future events, please call 559-600-9531 or visit clovisfol@gmail.com.