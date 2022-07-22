Escaped Arrestee Facing Additional Charges After Being Caught

July 21, just before noon, a Clovis PD jail officer arrived at Fresno County Jail, transporting two arrestees from separate cases.

Due to construction in the area, the secure sally port was not able to be used so the jail officer parked on the street close to the entrance.

Sometime during transport, 29-year-old Jerry Hayes had repositioned his hands while handcuffed behind his back, to in front of him.

The jail officer made the decision to not uncuff Hayes on a public sidewalk and began walking both arrestees into the sally port to be booked.

Hayes was able to escape and ran away, still handcuffed in front.

The jail officer stayed with the other arrestee who was cooperative.