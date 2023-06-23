David Tangipa to run against former Congressman George Radanovich for Clovis Assembly Seat

June 20, 2023 – David Tangipa, a field representative for Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig announced last week that he would be running for the termed-out State Assembly seat in 2024. That Assembly seat is currently held by former Fresno Mayor Jim Patterson R-Fresno.

Running against Tangipa will be former congressman George Radanovich. Radanovich, R-Mariposa, stated in a news release, “Crime, the cost of living, homelessness, failing schools, and an infrastructure unable to meet our water and transportation needs are all the result of failed leadership in Sacramento.”

Tangipa, born in Sacramento and currently working in real estate for Modern Broker Inc., made his home in the Clovis area after playing football for Fresno State. He stated that the race for the assembly seat is “..about the future of California. Not about Radanovich or anyone else…This is about California needing to take a new step into the future.”

The Assembly seat covers north Fresno, Clovis, and several mountain communities including Tuolumne, Madera, Calaveras, Mariposa, Inyo and Mono counties. Current Assemblyman Jim Patterson has already given his endorsement to Tangipa.

Upon this endorsement, Tangipa tweeted, “I’m here to work and @JimPatterson559 supports my effort to carry on his fight for Common Sense for California.”

Radanovich received an endorsement from former Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, R-O’Neals who had one term of eligibility remaining, but decided not to run against Patterson in 2022. He served as Assemblyman from 2012-2022.

Tangipa also has the endorsement of Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni, former Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, and William Bourdeau, Executive Vice President of Harris Ranch.

In a photo on the front page of David Tangipa’s website he is joined by Clovis dignitaries Nathan Magsig, Clovis Councilwoman Diane Pearce, and Clovis Unified School Board Members Clint Olivier and Deena Combs-Flores.